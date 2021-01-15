ASEAN, China vow to boost ties
Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to further enhance ASEAN-China relations at their meeting in Brunei on January 14.
Wang said the dynamic and fruitful China-ASEAN dialogue partnership has become an important pillar for regional peace and stability, development and prosperity.
He noted China appreciates the important contribution made by the ASEAN Secretariat in promoting the development of China-ASEAN ties and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations. Wang expressed his hope that both sides take this opportunity to organize a series of commemorative events, implement the five-year action plan, elevate their relations, and build a closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future.
The official said China is willing to work with ASEAN to improve the level of cooperation in public health, carry out COVID-19 vaccine cooperation with more ASEAN countries, work together with ASEAN countries to build a blue economy partnership, jointly make the ASEAN-China Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation a success, among other areas.
Wang emphasised that China will continue to support the work of the ASEAN Secretariat, strengthen the China-ASEAN cooperation fund, adhere to the ASEAN centrality, and stand firmly with bloc.
Lim said the ASEAN-China relations are of great significance to ASEAN. He thanked China for its strong support to ASEAN’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He hoped that both sides would seize the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations to further elevate the ties.
Lim said that this year ASEAN will focus on poverty reduction, disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as sustainable development, and is willing to strengthen cooperation and capacity building with China in relevant areas to help achieve the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
ASEAN is committed to maintaining a free, open and rules-based free trade system and supports its member nations in deepening cooperation with China to accelerate regional economic recovery, he added./.