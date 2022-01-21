At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – Ambassadors and representatives of six countries in the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) presented foodstuff to the Czech Federation of Food Banks on January 20.

It is among the regular activities of the ACP in response to a fundraising campaign initiated by the Czech government to support the disadvantaged amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

As the ACP Rotating President, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung said the ACP stands ready to help ease difficulties facing pandemic-hit people in the European nation.

This is the first activity of the ACP during Vietnam’s chairmanship, which reflects solidarity between the governments and peoples of the ASEAN countries and the Czech Republic, he added.

For his part, Director of the Czech Federation of Food Banks Rostislav Ráček expressed his gratitude to ASEAN nations and the ACP in particular for their practical support, and spoke highly of solidarity between the countries./.