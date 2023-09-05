ASEAN Indonesia intensifies security measures for 43rd ASEAN Summit The Jakarta Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) will secure the 43rd ASEAN Summit on September 5-7, 2023, according to a top security official.

ASEAN ASEAN Coordinating Council discuss ways to speed up decision-making process Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said that ASEAN member countries are all aware of many difficult circumstances in the region. But they cannot allow the difficulties to affect their hard work in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings that take place in Jakarta from September 4-7.

ASEAN Indonesia enhances comprehensive ASEAN maritime cooperation Enhancing maritime cooperation is one of the priorities of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, said Director for ASEAN Political and Security Cooperation Rolliansyah Soemirat, amid preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held on 5-7 September in Jakarta.

ASEAN Countries ready for 43rd ASEAN Summit, related meetings Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3 to review preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.