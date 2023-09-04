Representatives from ASEAN countries at the ASEAN Coordinating Council's Meeting on September 4 in Jakarta. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said that ASEAN member countries are all aware of many difficult circumstances in the region. But they cannot allow the difficulties to affect their hard work in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings that take place in Jakarta from September 4-7.

Speaking at the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC)’s 34th Meeting held in Jakarta on September 4 ahead of the summit, Retno said the challenges ASEAN are facing right now are already big enough to keep them struggling at times, but the challenges they are facing in the upcoming years would be even greater.



Whether ASEAN can move forward or not entirely depends of themselves, she said.

According to Retno, at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, ASEAN will adopt many important decisions that would chart the future of ASEAN as a community and an institution.



This includes measures to expedite the ASEAN decision-making process in crises and emergency situations and measures to strengthen ASEAN capacity to respond to emerging challenges in the region.



It is very important that the ACC can recommend the best course of action for ASEAN leaders to decide as well as to maintain that ASEAN matters to people and the world, she said./.