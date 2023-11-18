Society National target programme on sustainable poverty reduction reviewed Vietnam aims to reduce the poverty rate to about 0.9% by 2025, heard a national conference on November 17 to review the implementation of the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction for 2021-2025 held in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society PM attends opening of new academic year at HCM City-based national university Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 16 attended a ceremony to launch the new academic year at the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), which is Vietnam’s leading centre of higher education and scientific research.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian Youth Unions maintain close coordination Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam received in Hanoi on November 16 a delegation of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s Youth Wing, who attended the 2023 Vietnam-Cambodia youth friendship meeting, led by its vice president Sean Borath.

Society Running event slated for December to protect endangered turtles The "Run for Turtles" 2023 is scheduled to take place in Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi on December 3, according to the Environmental Education Centre (ENV).