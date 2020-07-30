ASEAN Dhaka Committee presents medical supplies to Bangladesh
The ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), including eight representative agencies of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, on July 29 donated medical supplies to Bangladesh in support of its fight against COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 in Bangladesh (Photo: Xinhua)
The supplies, including a ventilator and personal protective equipment, were handed over by Vietnamese Ambassador and ADC Chair Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Thailand Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, and High Commissioner of Brunei Haji Haris bin Othman.
Receiving the materials, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud bin Momen expressed his belief that friendship between Bangladesh and ASEAN member states will become closer. He wished to learn from experience in COVID-19 control of several ASEAN nations, including Vietnam.
On the occasion, Chien presented over 1,500 medical masks, which are donations from the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh, to the host Government to support front-line medical staff in the fight.
Since COVID-19 broke out in Bangladesh in early March, the East Asian nation had recorded over 232,000 infection cases as of July 29, including more than 3,000 deaths and over 130,000 recovered cases./.
