World Kip depreciation affects Lao economy The value of the Lao currency, the kip, dropped by 37.4% against the US dollar and 32.9% against the Thai baht in the official market from January to August, according to an updated report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World Thailand approves three extra holidays during APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting The Thai cabinet has declared three extra holidays for residents in Bangkok, and Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces to reduce traffic congestion when Bangkok hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting next month.

World Indonesia hosts World Conference on Constitutional Justice’s congress The 5th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, on October 5, gathering representatives of 119 constitutional courts and councils across the continents.