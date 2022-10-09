ASEAN education ministers to meet in Hanoi next week
The 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) and related meetings will be held in Hanoi from October 11-14, with the participation of education ministers, senior officials and experts from 10 ASEAN member states and eight partner countries.
The 12th ASED, scheduled for October 13, will be chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son. It will be attended by ASEAN education ministers, representatives of the Secretariat of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) and the Director of the ASEAN University Network (AUN), among others.
Delegates are about to discuss education - training in each country, and share experience in reopening schools in the post-COVID-19 period. They will also review the implementation of activities within the framework of the ASEAN Work Plan on Education for 2021-2025.
Other related meetings include the sixth ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers Meeting (APT EMM) and the sixth East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM).
All these meetings are expected to release joint statements to affirm their resolve to strengthen cooperation and partnerships at all levels and with all relevant stakeholders.
The APT EMM comprises the education ministers of the 10 ASEAN member states and three ASEAN partners - Japan, China and the Republic of Korea, while the EAS EMM consists of the education ministers of the APT EMM and their five partners - the US, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and India.
In March 2022, Vietnam took over the chairmanship of ASEAN Education for 2022-2023 from the Philippines. It aims to reimagine learning and building resilience of education systems in Southeast Asia and beyond in the new context.
Vietnam has outlined five priority areas during its term, focusing on taking care and protecting learners’ mental health, enhancing education on environmental protection and climate change, ensuring equitable and quality access to education for learners, especially disadvantaged groups, promoting comprehensive digital transformation and ensure cyber safety for learners, and promoting innovation in higher education to meet development requirements./.