ASEAN ASEAN, RoK strengthen economic ties amid COVID-19 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on September 1 to deepen trade ties to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and make efforts to increase the supply of vaccines.

ASEAN ASEAN - China Youth Camp to promote media exchanges The China - ASEAN Youth Hosts Camp, a major event of the third ASEAN - China TV Week, opened on August 30 in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

World Indonesia establishes task force to monitor implementation of epidemic prevention regulations The spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said Indonesia has established a task force to supervise the implementation of 3M health regulations (wearing a mask, maintaining distance and hand washing) in the context of restrictions on community activities being gradually eased in many places.

World Indonesia gears towards self-reliance in semiconductor chips Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on August 31 that the country is moving towards self-producing semiconductor chip products, in line with the government's goal of reducing dependence on import.