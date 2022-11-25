ASEAN extends MoU on essential goods
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has extended the memorandum of understanding on the implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs) on essential goods under the Hanoi plan of action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, 2024.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has extended the memorandum of understanding on the implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs) on essential goods under the Hanoi plan of action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, 2024.
The MoU, signed by ASEAN Economic Ministers in 2020, commits ASEAN Member States (AMS) to refrain from imposing restrictive trade measures on essential goods and supplies except for public health emergencies.
AMS also aim to unilaterally rollback all non-tariff measures on essential goods that are not in conformity with the WTO Agreement. In cases where complete rollback of NTMs on essential goods are not feasible, AMS will discuss an appropriate modality to address the NTMs’ trade distorting effects, if any.
The MoU includes a list of 152 essential goods, consisting mostly of medical goods such as test kits and equipment. The list is based on a joint list by the World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation.
The extension of the document is important for maintaining a flexible supply chain to support the private sector, strengthen cooperation and facilitate the flow of essential goods, while ensuring the compliance with ASEAN regulations on relevant safety and quality standards during and after the COVID-19 pandemic./.