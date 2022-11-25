ASEAN Food festival helps promote intra-ASEAN friendship A food festival themed “Unity in Diversity” opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24, with the aim of promoting friendship and cooperation between the people of Vietnam and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN ASEAN Culture, Information Committee holds 57th meeting in Quang Nam The 57th meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information (ASEAN-COCI 57) opened on November 24 in the central province of Quang Nam, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam.

World EU-ASEAN workshop to focus on sustainable food The third workshop of the EU-funded “Farm to Fork” project will take place via videoconference on November 24-25, with the participation of experts, policy makers as well as public stakeholders from EU and ASEAN countries.

ASEAN Policy toolkit to strengthen ASEAN women’s entrepreneurship launched The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the Government of Canada on November 23 launched the Policymakers Toolkit “Strengthening Women’s Entrepreneurship in National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Policies and Action Plans”.