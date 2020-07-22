Business Various activities to be held for ASEAN businesses this year The Vietnam Business Summit 2020, themed “Digitalised Vietnam: Adaptability Towards Sustainable Development”, is to take place on November 12, a press conference in Hanoi on July 22 heard.

ASEAN Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

ASEAN ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.