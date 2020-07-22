ASEAN FMs issue statement on recent floods and landslides in Japan
In the face of prolonged heavy rains causing great damage to people and property in some areas of Japan, on July 22, at the proposal of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers issued a Statement on the Recent Floods and Landslides in Japan.
Torrential rains cause flood in Japan's Hitoyoshi. (Photo: AFP/Getty)
In the statement, the FMs said ASEAN extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Japan for the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by recent floods and landslides in central and southern Japan.
ASEAN affirms its solidarity with the Government and people of Japan in this trying time and stands ready to extend its assistance to the relief efforts. ASEAN is confident that Japan will overcome and recover swiftly from the impact of this natural disaster./.