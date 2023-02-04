ASEAN ASEAN Tourism Forum kicks off in Indonesia The 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), themed "ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations," opened in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on February 3 evening.

World Thailand to reduce excise tax on electric vehicle batteries A national committee on electronic vehicle (EV) policy of Thailand, also known as the EV board, on February 2 agreed in principle on a proposal to lower the excise tax on EV batteries from the current 8% to just 1% while offering a 24 billion THB (730 million USD) subsidy to the EV battery-producing industry.

World Indonesia announces two post-pandemic tourism recovery strategies Indonesia announced two tourism recovery strategies post COVID-19 on the sidelines of the 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Jakarta on February 2.

World Thailand’s land prices skyrocket amid urban growth Land prices in Bangkok capital city of Thailand has skyrocketed 75% in recent years due to infrastructure development along with urbanisation driven by mass transit expansion.