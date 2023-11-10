ASEAN, Germany agree to strengthen cooperation
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Germany have agreed to intensify efforts to strengthen their development partnership. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Germany have agreed to intensify efforts to strengthen their development partnership.
Officials from both sides recently met for the 7th ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership Committee (AG-DPC) Meeting at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta.
The meeting noted substantive progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN-Germany Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) for 2023-2027. Nearly 69% of the action lines of the PCA have been or are being addressed since its adoption last year.
ASEAN and Germany noted the robust cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism and combating transnational crime, trade and investment, promotion of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tourism, human resources development, food, agriculture, forestry and agroforestry, climate cooperation and environmental protection, waste management, humanitarian assistance, and sustainable development.
Moving forward, they agreed to continue strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including cybersecurity, energy security, culture and people-to-people exchange, youth cooperation, science, technology, and innovation, and connectivity.
The meeting also discussed cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern./.