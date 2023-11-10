World 5th ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue opens in Jakarta The ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) has recently held the 5th ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia, two months after the adoption of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue during the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

World Thailand promotes AI app to prevent call scammers Thailand’s Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) is developing a national "do not call list" application as an option to help people block calls and text messages from unwanted numbers, aiming to tackle call centre scams.

World World’s third biggest floating solar power plant inaugurated in Indonesia Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended a ceremony on November 9 to inaugurate a 192 megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar power plant – the biggest in Southeast Asia and the third biggest in the world - on a reservoir in West Java province.

World Indonesian former minister sentenced to 15 years in jail for corruption Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on November 8 sentenced former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johnny Gerard Plate to 15 years in prison over a corruption case relating to an Internet infrastructure development project in remote areas.