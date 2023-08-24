Society Hanoi transport firms requested to not raise fares on upcoming National Day holiday The Hanoi Department of Transport has asked transport companies not to take advantage of high demand on the upcoming National Day holiday to increase fares without authorities’ permission.

Society Vietnam, Thailand cooperate in maritime law enforcement Thailand’s cabinet on August 23 approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the country and Vietnam on maritime law, said Rachada Dhnadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman.

Society Bilingual school contributes to promoting Vietnamese culture in Laos Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy had a meeting with outstanding teachers and students of the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Hanoi on August 23.

Society Project helps raise patriotism among public in Bac Lieu As many as 1,700 national flags have been planted along a 25-km road at former Cai Chanh military base – a national special relic site in Ninh Thanh Loi commune, Hong Dan district, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, with an inauguration ceremony held on August 23.