ASEAN honours two eco-schools, two young eco-champions of Vietnam
Individuals honoured at 2nd ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Award (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Two schools and two people in Vietnam were honoured at the 4th ASEAN Eco-Schools and 2nd ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Awards, respectively, within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in Vientiane on August 23.
Nhon Nghia 1 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was honoured in the primary school category, while Yen Lac in the northern province of Vinh Phuc was named in the list of eco-secondary schools.
Nguyen Hong Minh, an activist in sea turtle conservation, the founder of the Simple Heart old paper and plastic bottle recycling project, was named as an ASEAN youth eco-champion in the age group of 26-35; and Nguyen Chau Bao, leader of Act-Now Team which gathers many young people to participate in the campaign against littering in the community in Lam Dong province’s Da Lat city, in the age group of 18-25.
To date, Vietnam has had eight eco-schools, and four young eco-champions.
The ASEAN Eco-Schools and ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Awards are held every four years, honouring primary and secondary schools and young individuals from ASEAN member states with outstanding achievements in environmental education activities./.