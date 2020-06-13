ASEAN, India hold 20th meeting of joint cooperation committee
ASEAN and India have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen and deepen their cooperation at the 20th ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting held via video conference recently.
Delegates take part in the 20th ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting held via video conference (Photo: asean.org)
While noting the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2016-2020, both sides were encouraged to redouble efforts towards the Plan of Action’s full and effective implementation until the end of this year.
At the June 11 conference, both parties also shared their commitment to complete the development of the new Plan of Action for 2021-2025 to further strengthen their strategic partnership over the next five years.
ASEAN and India exchanged views on ways and means to further improve the utilisation of ASEAN-India Fund and ASEAN-India Green Fund, including possible improvement of procedures for utilisation of the Funds, to finance joint projects and activities.
The sides discussed ideas to foster cooperation in the fields of medical emergency, transnational crimes, trade and investment, environment, education, sustainable development and energy, along with smart city, people-to-people exchanges and efforts to narrow the development gap in ASEAN.
They also touched upon the use of the 1-billion-USD Line of Credit provided by the Indian government to support infrastructure and digital connectivity projects between ASEAN and India./.
