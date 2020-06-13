World Indonesia: thousands of people flee homes due to flash floods Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.

ASEAN Thailand to collect nearly 100 million USD of VAT from e-commerce platforms Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has said the newly approved value-added tax (VAT) law on foreign e-commerce platforms in the country will rake in about 3 billion baht (97 million USD) revenue into the government's coffer.

World Vietnam a gateway to ASEAN for EU: Italian news site An Italian news site ran an article on the Vietnamese National Assembly’s recent ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), after the European Parliament ratified the two documents in February.