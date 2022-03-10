ASEAN, India mark 30 years of friendship
Indian Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Jayant N. Khobragade has highlighted the growing relations between the two sides through different periods of time.
ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Speaking at a recent ceremony to mark 30 years of the ASEAN-India friendship in Jakarta, the diplomat said progress has been made in both sectoral and comprehensive cooperation, and dialogue and strategic partnership.
ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi noted that India strongly supports ASEAN’s centrality in addressing regional and international issues, and plays an increasingly active part in the regional architecture.
Indonesia pledged that as the ASEAN Chair 2023, it will work to promote the ASEAN-India relationship.
Trade between ASEAN and India jumped from 5.8 billion USD in 1996 to 84.39 billion USD last year./.