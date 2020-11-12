

Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN and Indian leaders reaffirmed commitment to orienting bilateral ties in the 21st century during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held in Hanoi on November 12 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



Based on common values and long-standing ties, both sides highlighted the significance of ASEAN-India strategic partnership to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



ASEAN leaders hailed India’s “Look East” policy to deepen ties with the bloc as well as the country’s support for principles and values mentioned in their common documents. They wished that bilateral ties will thrive to match their potentials.



About the fight against COVID-19, ASEAN wished that India would share its experience in COVID-19 vaccine development. They also introduced regional initiatives to fight the pandemic to India.



They wished that both sides would ensure the flow of trade and investment to mitigate the impacts of supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic on the basis of bilateral agreements, including the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.



Speaking highly of ASEAN’s efforts in economic, trade and investment development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that ASEAN is always an important part in India’s external strategies.



Modi said frameworks found and led by ASEAN lay a solid foundation for regional trust building.



India hails ASEAN’s stance on Indo-Pacific cooperation, stays ready to cooperate with ASEAN to promote the implementation of priorities in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, he said, wishing that ASEAN member states would make effective use of a credit package worth 1 billion USD provided by India to develop infrastructure.



On the occasion, he announced that the Indian Government will contribute 1 million USD to ASEAN COVID-19 response fund. He vowed to work closely with ASEAN to study and develop COVID-19 vaccine at reasonable prices.



On regional and global issues, both sides pledged to work closely together to cope with traditional and non-traditional challenges, especially in the fight against terrorism and trans-national crimes.



India is willing to work with ASEAN member states for the East Sea of peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom, Modi said.



He affirmed support for ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, especially the principles of refraining from the use of force and threat to use force in the settlement of disputes, non-militarisation and respect to international law.



India calls on parties to fully abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), soon reach a Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



PM Phuc wished that India would engage more deeply in ASEAN cooperation areas and drive back the pandemic together with countries.

He hailed India for actively carrying forward Mekong – Ganga cooperation and hoped that projects within its framework will make practical contributions to narrowing regional development gap.



About the East Sea, PM affirmed that Vietnam’s viewpoit suits ASEAN’s principle stance on the East Sea which was affirmed at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June, the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in September and the 37th ASEAN Summit, towards building a water of peace, stability and cooperation.



Concluding the event, the Chairman Statement on the outcomes of the 17th ASEAN-RoK Summit was issued./.