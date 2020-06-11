ASEAN, Indian youths boost cooperation amid pandemic
The third India – ASEAN youth dialogue took place online on June 8 – 10, revolving around the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – The third India – ASEAN youth dialogue took place online on June 8 – 10, revolving around the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 outstanding young people, politicians and diplomats discussed a range of topics, including the role of youth in combating the disease; experience and lessons learned by participating countries from their own COVID-19 fights; and the role of technology and start-ups in the fight.
Participants said the most urgent task is to seek ways to reinforce effective collaboration between ASEAN and Indian youths to protect their countries, region and the world against the disease and suggest ideas for post-pandemic recovery.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said young people play an important role in connecting the bloc and India, noting that they have made significant contributions to the ongoing COVID-19 fight.
He recommended a number of measures to enhance ties between ASEAN and Indian youths, including organising an ASEAN – India rail trip programme and connecting young entrepreneurs.
The diplomat also mentioned the relationship between Vietnamese and Indian youths, saying it creates a key connection between the two nations in socio-cultural exchanges and trade./.