ASEAN Da Nang working to guarantee safe health at ASEAN-36 Summit Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son worked with Da Nang authorities on June 10 to check on medical tasks underway for the upcoming ASEAN-36 Summit and related conferences.

World Indonesia scraps provision limiting number of passengers on public transport The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has issued a new circular amending its April rule that limited the number of passengers on public transit systems and private vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

World Philippines, AIIB ink pact on co-financing for COVID-19 response The Philippines has signed an agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB) committing the multilateral lender to extend a loan of 750 million USD to support government efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.