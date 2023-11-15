ASEAN, Japan boost defence cooperation
Defence ministers of ASEAN countries and Japan had an informal meeting on November 15 to discuss issues of mutual concern and promote bilateral defence cooperation.
Defence ministers of ASEAN countries and Japan attend an informal meeting on November 15. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Defence ministers of ASEAN countries and Japan had an informal meeting on November 15 to discuss issues of mutual concern and promote bilateral defence cooperation.
The meeting took place within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta, Indonesia.
At the meeting, the defence ministers agreed that the meeting was held in a timely manner, demonstrating the desire of the two sides to promote defence cooperation following the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership, established last September.
Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara affirmed Japan’s support for ASEAN's central role and emphasised that the security and safety in the East China Sea and the East Sea play a particularly important role in peace and stability in the region.
On this occasion, he also expressed his desire to upgrade defence relations between Japan and ASEAN to new heights in areas such as maritime security, cyberspace regulations, and capacity-building programmes.
Speaking at the meeting, Vietnamese Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hoped that Japan’s Ministry of Defence will study, share experience and support capacity building for ASEAN countries in areas of Japan's strengths and ASEAN's needs such as training, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, information technology, equipment and technology transfer, cyber security, and maritime security.
Giang said that as co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Groups, Vietnam and Japan have closely coordinated and fully implemented activities. In particular, the two sides successfully co-chaired the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective UN Peacekeepers (CEPPP) in Hanoi last September.
Giang said he believes the relationship between ASEAN and Japan will develop further for the benefits of each side and positively contribute to peace, stability, and development of the region and the world./.