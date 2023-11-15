ASEAN ASEAN’s social welfare policies discussed at meeting in Quang Ninh The 19th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD) was held in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 15, with the participation of representatives from relevant agencies of ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and Vietnam’s ministries and agencies.

Vietnam has been successfully connected with the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance (ACMI) database system, the country's national bureau for implementing Protocol 5 - the ASEAN Scheme of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance (VINABAI) - said on November 15.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on November 13 he is pondering prohibiting civilians from carrying a gun in public places, and has consulted the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) about amending the law to this effect.