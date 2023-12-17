Videos Environmental protection efforts augmented in Ha Long Bay Environmental protection is viewed as a focal, consistent, and priority task during the management, preservation, and sustainable promotion of the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Videos PM holds talks with Japanese counterpart in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in the East Asian country.

Videos Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 100,000 seats for 2024 Lunar New Year Vietnam Airlines Group has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Videos Le Dynasty’s military weapons on display for first time For the first time, the Hanoi Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring over 200 artefacts and documents relating to the Martial Art School (Giang Vo school), including a collection of weapons from the Le Dynasty that have been recognised as national treasures.