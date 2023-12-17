ASEAN, Japan committed to taking new step forward in next 50 years
The Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation took place on December 17 in Tokyo. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the event.
VNA
VNA
