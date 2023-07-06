Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Tokyo (VNA) – The ASEAN-Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers (AJSMJ) opened in Tokyo, Japan on July 6, marking the first ministerial-level meeting on law and judicial matters between ASEAN member countries and a dialogue partner.



In his opening speech, Japanese Minister of Justice Saito Ken stressed that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation. Strengthening cooperation with ASEAN is a priority of Japan, particularly as ASEAN increasingly becomes an important region for peace, prosperity and growth.



Saito said the Japanese Ministry of Justice is promoting "Justice Affairs Diplomacy," an initiative aimed at promoting fundamental values such as the rule of law and respect for human rights. Under this initiative, the ministry has been providing legal training and technical assistance for Asian countries, including ASEAN member states, for many years.



To further promote "Justice Affairs Diplomacy" with ASEAN partners, the ministry became the first dialogue partner with ASEAN in the field of law and justice in 2021, and since then, it has been participating in the annual ASEAN Senior Law Officials’ Meeting (ASLOM)-Japan Consultation, he said.



Saito pledged that the ministry will play a pioneering role in promoting and upholding fundamental values through discussions and achieving consensus on outcome documents at AJSMJ. It also aims to further enhance long-term initiatives such as technical legal support to realise those fundamental values, as a means to advance the "Justice Affairs Diplomacy" strategy.



The meeting adopted a Joint Statement committing to strengthen and promote shared values and foundational principles such as the rule of law, respect for human rights, national sovereignty and regional integration, by enhancing cooperation in the field of law and justice between ASEAN and Japan.

Delegates underlined the importance of cooperation and coordination between ASEAN and Japan in the field through Japan's "Justice Affairs Diplomacy" initiative, to build a peaceful and prosperous international community that shares and reinforces foundational values.

The joint statement affirmed that to deliver on the shared commitments, the meeting will continue with mutual liaison based on a friendly, cooperative and equal partnership spirit, while committing to ushering ASEAN-Japan cooperation into a new phase./.