World Indonesia plans to purchase 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines The Indonesian Government is planning to secure 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination programme, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

ASEAN Circular economy may add 43.3 billion USD to Indonesia’s GDP Transitioning to a circular economy will add between 593 trillion and 638 trillion IDR (41.2-43.3 billion USD) to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

ASEAN Singapore's fertility rate falls to historic low in 2020 Singapore's fertility rate declined to a record low in a decade last year, according to data in Q4 2020 of the Singapore Demographic Bulletins.

World Singapore, Australia in discussions on travel bubble Singapore and Australia are in talks on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.