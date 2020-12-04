World ASEAN, Turkey enhance partnership ASEAN and Turkey reaffirmed their commitments to boost bilateral partnership at the third meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held via videoconference on December 4.

ASEAN Thai PM orders urgent assistance for flood victims Heavy rain has triggered flooding in many areas of southern Thailand, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with Surat Thani, Phattalung, Trang, Satun, Songkla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also impacted.

World Indonesia intensifies monitoring of fish exports to China The Indonesian Government plans to monitor its fish exports to China more strictly after the latter imposed a series of import suspensions over concerns about coronavirus contamination.

ASEAN Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s success in 2020: expert Vietnam’s chairmanship has ensured ASEAN has retained its ability to effectively channel regional cooperation, according to a senior analyst from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI)’s defence and strategy programme.