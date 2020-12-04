ASEAN launches assessment on impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods in region
The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) partnered with the Asia Foundation to launch the ASEAN Rapid Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods across ASEAN on December 3.
A man has his body temperature checked in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 23 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) partnered with the Asia Foundation to launch the ASEAN Rapid Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods across ASEAN on December 3.
The report says the pandemic has significantly affected the economic development of all the ASEAN member countries.
According to the report, the region’s GDP projections in June 2020 have been revised to -2.0 percent and may further decrease. Real GDP growth forecasts dropped from -3.4 to -8.0 percentage points across ASEAN member nations, with the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia expected to experience the sharpest real GDP drop.
Based on inputs and guidance from the ASEAN Senior Labour Officials Meeting, Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development and Senior Officials Meeting on Education, the report reflects several policy responses and considerations by ASEAN Member States’ (AMS) governments.
The ASEAN Rapid Assessment looks at how COVID-19 and containment measures have impacted the social welfare, labour, and education and training of ASEAN populations across ten member states.
It consolidates measures prompted by AMS to curb the spread of the virus and to provide immediate assistance to workers, students and vulnerable populations. In addition, it acknowledges various regional mechanisms and frameworks leveraged by ASEAN Leaders and Ministers to promote collective responses.
The assessment provides national and regional recommendations for policy makers in shaping inclusive policies and programmes to help ASEAN people, especially those with particular vulnerabilities, resume their livelihoods and support the region during the recovery period.
The publication also aims to inform the regional response to the pandemic, and focuses on key challenges in the social welfare, labour, education and training sectors. The initiative is supported by The Rockefeller Foundation and the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade./.