ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold exhibition on public service innovation The ASEAN – RoK Exhibition on Public Service Innovation is underway in the RoK city of Busan from November 25 to 27, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.

ASEAN Korean President vows support for ASEAN’s startup development President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has affirmed that the RoK will join hands with ASEAN member nations to promote startups in the field of technology as part of their efforts towards creative growth.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK to work together for common prosperity The ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have called for close cooperation for common prosperity through expanding trade agreements and promoting security and stability in the region.

Politics PM proposes ASEAN-RoK cooperation orientations Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested increasing strategy in the partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) while addressing the first working session of the 2019 ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in Busan on November 26.