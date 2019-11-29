ASEAN launches poll on ASEAN awareness 2018 report
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched the Poll on ASEAN Awareness 2018 Report on November 29.
Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched the Poll on ASEAN Awareness 2018 Report on November 29.
According to the report, 96 percent of respondents surveyed are aware of ASEAN. The sense of belonging to the ASEAN region is high, with nine out of ten respondents identifying themselves as ASEAN citizens. Four in five respondents are optimistic that ASEAN will successfully bring shared benefits and prosperity to the region in the future, while almost half of respondents believe that political-security agenda should be the key focus in developing a stronger ASEAN.
Supported by the Government of Japan through the Japan-ASEAN Integration fund, the poll aims to measure general understanding of and perception towards ASEAN, evaluate current communication strategies, and identify key sources of information for effective dissemination to ASEAN citizens.
Ipsos Business Consulting, a research agency, conducted the survey from October to December 2018 with the involvement of 401 enterprises, 184 civil society organisations and 3,900 individuals.
ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for Socio-Cultural Community Kung Phoak said the findings of the Poll on ASEAN Awareness will help develop future communication strategies that could better resonate with people in the region across ages and income levels. It will also strengthen the implementation of several key initiatives in the upcoming 2020 Year of ASEAN Identity./.
