ASEAN ASEAN Family Day 2021 held virtually in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) on August 8 jointly held the ASEAN Family Day 2021 themed “ASEAN unites and joins hands to fight COVID-19”.

ASEAN ASEAN member countries unite to overcome challenges, develop steadily Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other arising challenges in the region and the world, the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) has resolutely affirmed the spirit of solidarity and proactiveness to confront difficulties, overcome adversities, and gradually promoting economic recovery and better caring for people.

World Malaysia marks 54th ASEAN founding anniversary Malaysia, one of the six founding nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), virtually celebrated the 54th anniversary of the bloc on August 6.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Mexico The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) held a ceremony on August 6 marking the 54th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8).