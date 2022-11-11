ASEAN leaders adopt statement on Timor Leste’s membership application
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed in-principle to admit Timor-Leste to be the bloc’s 11th member, according to a statement adopted on November 11.
As per the ASEAN Leaders' Statement on the Application of Timor-Leste for ASEAN Membership, the nation will be granted an observer status and allowed to participate in all ASEAN meetings, including the summit plenaries.
The leaders also agreed to formalise an objective criteria-based Roadmap for Timor-Leste's full membership including based on the milestones identified in the reports of the Fact-Finding Missions conducted by the three ASEAN Community pillars, and tasked the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) to formulate the Roadmap and report to the 42nd ASEAN Summit for adoption.
“All ASEAN Member States and external partners shall fully support Timor-Leste to achieve the milestones through the provision of capacity building assistance and any other necessary and relevant support for its full membership in ASEAN,” said the statement./.