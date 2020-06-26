ASEAN Opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit The 36th ASEAN Summit, the first official top-level meeting of the regional bloc in 2020 when Vietnam serves as the ASEAN Chair, opened on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

World ASEAN, New Zealand to reinforce strategic partnership ASEAN and New Zealand reiterated the commitment to further intensify their strategic partnership during the teleconferenced eighth meeting of the ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee on June 25.

ASEAN COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000 in Indonesia Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country’s total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.