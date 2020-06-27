ASEAN Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, which is also the common assessment shared by many foreign leaders and experts.

