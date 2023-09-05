ASEAN Russia upbeat about access to ASEAN energy market Russian energy enterprises may gain access to the ASEAN market with an annual value of about 170 billion USD, according to Russia-ASEAN Business Council Chairman Ivan Polyakov.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit opens in Jakarta The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5, under the chair of the host country’s President Joko Widodo.

ASEAN Malaysia aims to become one of Asia's leading economies Malaysia’s New Industrial Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) will be the key component supporting the country's new economic framework - known as the Madani economy - to achieve its goals over the next decade, including becoming one of Asia's leading economies, one of the 30 largest economies in the world. and among the top 12 countries in terms of global competitiveness.

ASEAN ASEAN Concord IV to be introduced at 43rd summit Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached an agreement on September 4th on a new regional cooperation platform called ASEAN Concord IV during the ongoing summit in Jakarta.