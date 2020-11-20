

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An chaired a press conference in Hanoi on November 20 to inform about major contents of the joint statement of the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

AMEM-38 had the theme “Energy Transition Towards Sustainable Development", An said.

At the meeting, ministers committed to ASEAN energy transition towards a sustainable energy future amid unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They adopted the second phase of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation for the 2021-2025 period, which is the latest plan as part of efforts to realise the ASEAN Economic Community vision for energy sector.

The theme of the second phase is “Enhancing energy connectivity and, market integration in ASEAN to achieve energy security, accessibility, affordability and sustainability for all” with a new sub-theme of “Accelerating energy transition and strengthening energy resilience through greater innovation and cooperation.”

In particular, the regional energy cooperation will continue pursuing seven programmes on the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation, the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline, energy efficiency and preservation, renewable energy, regional energy and policy making, coal and clean coal energy, and civil nuclear energy.

The ministers said ASEAN will reach 13.3 percent of total primary energy supply and 27.1 percent of installed energy capacity compared to 2018, An noted.

They pledged to increase renewable energy by 23 percent and installed energy by 35 percent by 2025.

In the joint statement, they vowed to promote technological solutions as well as research and development on renewable energy. They acknowledged efforts to develop support networks such as focus group discussions on the framework of regional renewable energy research and development networks with the ASEAN-Germany Energy Programme (AGEP).

On clean coal technology, the ministers looked into the 6th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO6) and agreed to optimise the role of clean coal technology, including carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

They acknowledged the success of the virtual ASEAN round-table conference on coal trade in July with nearly 200 coal businesses taking part.

Regarding civil nuclear energy, they reached consensus on promoting regional initiatives to improve the capacity of human resources for nuclear science and energy generation technology.

An said during AMEM-38 and related meetings, participants reviewed the first phase (2016-2020) of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation for the 2016-2025 period.

Accordingly, regional energy intensity decreased by 21.4 percent this year compared to 2005, surpassing the initial target of 20 percent. Nine liquefied natural gas centres were established with a total capacity of 38.75 million tonnes each year.

After 2020, power grid connectivity projects are expected to increase power to 16,000 MW.

The rate of renewable energy in regional energy structure has been increasingly higher, towards the goal of raising renewable energy by 23 percent by 2025./.