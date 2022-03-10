ASEAN ASEAN works to boost trade to deal with COVID-19 crisis ASEAN members are working on facilitating increased trade, removing trade barriers and reducing transaction costs to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, the top official at Thailand's Department of Trade Negotiations said on March 4.

ASEAN ASEAN calls for peaceful dialogue to stabilise situation in Ukraine The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 3 called for an immediate ceasefire or armistice in Ukraine, reiterating their belief that ‘there is still room for a peaceful dialogue’.

ASEAN Philippines includes nuclear power into energy programme The Philippines on March 3 announced President Rodrigo Duterte's order signed on February 28 on the inclusion of nuclear power in the country’s energy plan amid the country’s preparations to generally get rid of coal-fired power plants.