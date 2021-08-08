ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Mexico The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) held a ceremony on August 6 marking the 54th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8).

ASEAN Australia enhances partnership with ASEAN Australia will enhance its cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen the partnership with the region to address the current and future challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

World Deputy FM highlights higher awareness of ASEAN’s values amid difficulties Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung has highlighted the higher awareness of ASEAN’s values amid increasing difficulties.

ASEAN ASEAN-US partnership contributes to building free, open Indo-Pacific: US official US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on August 6 issued a press statement to congratulate the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Secretariat on the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8).