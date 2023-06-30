ASEAN MSMEs play significant role in ASEAN transformation towards circular economy: ASEAN chief Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMES) play a significant role in transforming ASEAN towards a circular economy and prepare the region for sustainable future, Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn said in an article published on June 26.

World Cambodia sets time to hold election campaign A three-week campaign for Cambodia’s 7th general election will take place from July 1 to 21, the National Election Committee (NEC) announced in a statement on June 26.

Health Vietnam, IOM advocate enhanced regional cooperation to improve migrants’ health Officials of Vietnam and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have voiced support for stronger cooperation in ASEAN to improve the access of migrants, especially transboundary ones, to healthcare services.