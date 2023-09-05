Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN member countries need 29.4 trillion USD for energy transition process, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said.



Speaking at the ASEAN Summit on September 5, President Widodo said the energy transition process should unlock potential through financial cooperation with partners to build a stable financial environment and generate profits for all parties involved, thus laying a foundation to achieve energy transition goals in the near future.



In addition to energy transition topic, he also mentioned two other initiatives, including green infrastructure to ensure a robust supply chain and digital transformation in combination with the creative economy.



He predicted that by 2030, ASEAN's digital economy will reach 1 trillion USD.



The bloc has so far approved 93 cooperation projects worth 38.2 billion USD, 73 of them valued at 17.8 billion USD will be launched soon./.