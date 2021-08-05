Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA)

Head of the Vietnamese delegation Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung emphasised the significance of the ASEAN-New Zealand strategic partnership for peace, stability, prosperity and sustainability in the region.Vietnam asks New Zealand to help ASEAN in COVID-19 response, timely and equal vaccine access, and economic recovery.Vietnam hopes that the two sides will soon level up the AANZFTA and complete the ASEAN-New Zealand Air Services Agreement, while suggesting New Zealand help ASEAN narrow the development gap and bolster sustainable development in subregions, including the GMS.On the East Sea issue, the head of the Vietnamese delegation underlined that ASEAN countries and New Zealand share interest and responsibility in maintaining peace, stability, security and maritime safety in the waters.Vietnam reaffirms ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, adding that ASEAN and China are actively building an effective and efficient COC in line with international law and the UNCLOS.At the end of the event, Brunei took over the coordinating role for the ASEAN-New Zealand relations in the 2021-24 period./.