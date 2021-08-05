ASEAN, New Zealand joins hands to ensure regional peace, stability
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN-New Zealand Ministerial Meeting was held via a video conference on August 5 within the framework of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54) and Related Meetings.
At the event, the two sides agreed to carry out the new Plan of Action in the 2021-25, prioritise to support each other in COVID-19 response and sustainable recovery, as well as foster economic-trade-investment cooperation and stabilise the regional supply chain.
They will also step up cooperation in anti-terrorism and transnational crimes, education, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, natural disaster preparedness, and smart agriculture.
They will work to reduce the development gap and enhance cooperation in subregions, including the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).
The sides affirmed to further support the open, fair and rules-based multilateral trade system, and bolster regional linkages through improving the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) and promoting the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
ASEAN and New Zealand pledged to continue closely working together in an effort to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, including the East Sea.
New Zealand backs ASEAN’s principle stance and welcomed the bloc to uphold its role in promoting dialogues and trust-building, ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as the building of an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
New Zealand spoke highly of the role and efforts by ASEAN in promoting reconciliation, dialogue and support for Myanmar to seek solutions to stabilise its situation.
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA)Head of the Vietnamese delegation Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung emphasised the significance of the ASEAN-New Zealand strategic partnership for peace, stability, prosperity and sustainability in the region.
Vietnam asks New Zealand to help ASEAN in COVID-19 response, timely and equal vaccine access, and economic recovery.
Vietnam hopes that the two sides will soon level up the AANZFTA and complete the ASEAN-New Zealand Air Services Agreement, while suggesting New Zealand help ASEAN narrow the development gap and bolster sustainable development in subregions, including the GMS.
On the East Sea issue, the head of the Vietnamese delegation underlined that ASEAN countries and New Zealand share interest and responsibility in maintaining peace, stability, security and maritime safety in the waters.
Vietnam reaffirms ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, adding that ASEAN and China are actively building an effective and efficient COC in line with international law and the UNCLOS.
At the end of the event, Brunei took over the coordinating role for the ASEAN-New Zealand relations in the 2021-24 period./.