World Malaysia's economy sees many positive signals Data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on August 9 showed that Malaysia's manufacturing revenue in June increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 124.4 billion RM (29.6 billion USD) and up 1.3 percent from the previous month.

World 70 percent of population in Singapore fully vaccinated against COVID-19 As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Italy The ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), Italy, celebrated the 54th founding anniversary (August 8) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9.

ASEAN ASEAN collects COVID-19 aid worth over 1.2 billion USD from dialogue partners The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained over 1.2 billion USD worth of combined assistance from 11 dialogue partners, including the most recent one – the UK, according to data collected by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ASEAN Department.