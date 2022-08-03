ASEAN, partners foster partnership in civil service affairs
Designing an appropriate salary and bonus system to attract talents to the state apparatus was a highlight of the sixth ASEAN+3 (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) senior officials’ meeting (SOM) that was held in Hanoi on August 3 as part of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang welcomed specific proposals and support that China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have given to the implementation of programmes and projects within the ACCSM Work Plan.
He said that the meeting aims to promote connectivity within ASEAN 3 towards the goal of modernising the civil service towards a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community in which people and businesses are placed at the centre, while sharing best practices and knowledge in areas for common interest.
A representative from the Chinese delegation affirmed that China has paid great attention to the ACCSM 3 and actively engaged in the mechanism. China will continue to cooperate and hold dialogue with relevant stakeholders, and with public authorities of ASEAN countries to discuss issues of shared concern.
A representative of Japan said the Japanese Government is glad to make contributions to the civil servant recruitment conference, and expressed hope that the ACCSM mechanism will be further promoted with activities strengthened, thus bringing common prosperity to the entire region.
At the meeting, the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the civil service agencies of some countries gave updates on the implementation of the ACCSM 3 Work Plan for the 2021-2025 period.
Participants also shared practical experiences. China, Japan and the RoK pledged to continue to support ACCSM and ACCSM 3 initiatives, expand cooperation with the parties, and make efforts to promote cooperation in civil affairs./.