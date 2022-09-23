Delegates at the 12th consultation between the IAI Task Force and ASEAN partners. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang attended the 68th Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force meeting and the 12th consultation between the IAI Task Force and ASEAN partners in Jakarta from September 22-23.

The regular meetings reviewed the implementation of projects within the IAI framework and suggested measures to improve the efficiency of the IAI Work Plan.

The 68th IAI Task Force meeting drew the participation of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), major beneficiaries of the IAI.



Delegates spoke highly of the implementation of the IAI Work Plan IV from 2021-2025, with 12 out of 24 lines of action being launched in strategic areas of food and agriculture, trade facilitation, small and medium-sized enterprises, education-training, and community health. So far, 46 projects worth 4.87 million USD have been adopted.

The IAI Task Force also adopted four new projects, bringing the total under the IAI World Plan IV to 50 with a total value of nearly 10 million USD.

They agreed to continue with the IAI Work Plan IV in the near future, with priority given to remaining lines of action and the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

During the 12th consultation, representatives from partner countries such as Australia, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, New Zealand, the UK, the EU, India and Canada vowed to continue support for ASEAN within the IAI framework.

The IAI was adopted by ASEAN in 2020 with the aim to narrow the development gap among ASEAN member states and assist CLMV in fully integrating into the regional economy./.