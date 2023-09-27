Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga speaks at the event (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga on September 26 emphasised the need for the ASEAN to protect children in the region from the adverse effects of technology.



In her opening speech at the ASEAN Regional Dialogue on Child Online Protection 2023 in Jakarta, Puspayoga said in order to protect children from the increasingly broad, expansive, and aggressive negative contents in the digital space, member countries of ASEAN have affirmed their commitment to combating online child exploitation and abuse.



The commitment takes form in the Declaration on the Protection of Children from All Forms of Online Exploitation and Abuse in ASEAN as well as the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action for the Protection of Children from All Forms of Online Exploitation and Abuse.



Moreover, several ASEAN states have formulated essential policies related to the protection of their children, the minister highlighted.



At the national level, the Indonesian Government has long ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child and committed to fully guaranteeing the fulfillment of children's rights, including the right to voice their thoughts, she noted, adding that the Indonesian Government has been making significant efforts to realise a child-friendly digital space./.