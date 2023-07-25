Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang speaks on behalf of ASEAN at the 92nd plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly's 77th session on July 24. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

New York (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to strengthening its engagement and cooperation with dialogue and external partners, including through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, in promoting peace, stability, security and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations has said on behalf of the ASEAN.

Speaking for the regional grouping at the 92nd plenary meeting of the General Assembly 77th session which debated and endorsed the 2023 report on the Peacebuilding Commission on July 24, the Ambassador called on relevant parties to make joint efforts to solve resources-related challenges for peace building as well as encourage the full participation of women at all levels of the peace process.

Giang stated that the nature of current conflicts has changed and become unpredictable, posing greater challenges to efforts to build and maintain peace.



The Ambassador emphasised that ASEAN wants the international community to make more multilateral efforts and commitments to resolve conflicts through a comprehensive and closely coordinated approach, adding that it is necessary to enhance the role of regional organisations in ensuring peace and stability.



In his remarks at the meeting, Csaba Kőrösi, President of the General Assembly, underscored the importance of joint efforts before conflict erupts, saying “Peace cannot be kept by force.”



"Unless Member States place conflict prevention at the core of their peace efforts, the 2030 promise for a safe, sustainable future “will slip beyond the reach of many”, he stressed. /.