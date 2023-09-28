ASEAN ASEAN protects children on cyber space Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga on September 26 emphasised the need for the ASEAN to protect children in the region from the adverse effects of technology.

World Vietnam – second biggest exporter of Cambodia China, Vietnam and Thailand shipped more than 11.5 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia, making up around 70.8% of the country’s total imports of 16.3 billion USD in the first eight months of 2023, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) of Cambodia.

ASEAN Thai cabinet approves debt suspension for farmers Thailand's cabinet has approved a plan to suspend debt repayments for millions of farmers for three years, which will start on October 1, deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat said on September 26.

ASEAN Indonesia launches first carbon exchange Indonesia launched its first carbon exchange on September 26, giving companies a chance to offset their emissions as the Southeast Asian country pledges to reach carbon neutrality in its power sector by 2050.