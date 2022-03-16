ASEAN Vietnam calls for unified approach of ASEAN in upgrading ATIGA Vietnam has proposed that ASEAN countries agree on a pragmatic approach in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in order to generate real added value to ASEAN businesses, during the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat that virtually opened on March 16.

ASEAN Myanmar promotes production of hybrid electric cars To reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, Myanmar has begun the production and selling of new-energy vehicles, including hybrid electric cars, according to Xinhua news agency.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.

ASEAN Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.