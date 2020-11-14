ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, via videoconference, witnessed on November 14 the launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) with the Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre (SuperPort) its first project.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) and Vietnamese officials at the launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network in Hanoi on November 14 (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the launch, PM Phuc said at the 37th ASEAN Summit, the two PMs and other regional leaders shared the view on the necessity to concurrently control the COVID-19 pandemic, protect people’s health, recover production, and regain growth momentum, including enhancing the sustainability of supply chains and guaranteeing the flow of goods and services.
He welcomed the launch of the ASLN, considering the SuperPort project as a contributor to the ASEAN cooperation and Vietnam-Singapore friendship.
For his part, PM Lee said the two countries boast very strong business links, noting that Singapore was the largest ASEAN investor of Vietnam in 2019, and bilateral trade grew 10 percent last year.
Vietnam-Singapore industrial parks have attracted 14 billion USD of investment to the former country. Despite COVID-19, their enterprises have still managed to have common voice to carry out projects, according to him.
Lee said SuperPort is the biggest logistics project invested by a Singaporean firm in Vietnam, and it will provide infrastructure assistance for Vietnam and the local export industry.
This project will be among those taking the lead in the ASLN, which will help promote logistics chains in the region and assist ASEAN’s economic integration efforts and initiatives that are being carried out such as the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, the ASEAN Smart Cities Network, and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration.
He expressed his belief that though the COVID-19 is still ravaging, the bloc will once again thrive more strongly and enjoy a bright future ahead, voicing his hope for continued development of Vietnam-Singapore cooperation.
SuperPort, located in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, will be invested with 166.68 million USD by the T&T Group of Vietnam and two Singaporean partners (YCH Group Pte Ltd and YCH Holdings).
The centre will serve as a transit point for domestic goods, exports, imports, and others transported on the Hanoi-Lao Cai economic corridor and from China via the Lao Cai border gate. It will also act as an inland container depot and provides customs clearance services for exports and imports.
The ASLN launch was held within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related events./.