ASEAN Vietnam performs better than expected as ASEAN Chair: expert Vietnam has been serving as Chair of ASEAN in a difficult time, but it has shown better-than-expected performance in leading the bloc during a context full of challenges like at present, according to Dr Balaz Szantos at the Chulalongkorn University of Thailand.

Politics ASEAN enhances cooperation with partners The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit between ASEAN and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea was held online on November 14 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Thailand proposes areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested several areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with the US, Australia, and New Zealand at online summits on November 14.

ASEAN US-ASEAN partnership has never been stronger: US National Security Advisor The strategic partnership between the US and ASEAN representing the aspirations of nearly a billion of people has never been stronger and is a partnership of “free, equal and independent nations” which respect one another’s sovereignty.