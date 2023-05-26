ASEAN Initiative for ASEAN Integration Task Force holds 70th meeting The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force held its 70th meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on May 25, with the participation of all member states and Timor-Leste who joined for the first time as an observer.

World ASEAN delivers relief supplies to Myanmar to help victims of cyclone Mocha The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has delivered the first batch of Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) relief items worth 100,000 USD to support people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar.

World Cambodia bans freshwater fishing in four months to protect aquacultural resources Cambodia’s Fisheries Administration has announced a temporary ban of commercial freshwater fishing in the four-month rainy season to protect fishery resources, giving fish stocks a chance to reproduce and replenish.

ASEAN Malaysia encourages investment in developing hydro energy​ Malaysian government on May 23 announced the implementation of many renewable energy research and development programmes to encourage the participation of the private sector in the field of renewable energy.