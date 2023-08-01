ASEAN Vietnam contributes to united, peaceful, stable, developed ASEAN: Indonesian researcher Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s contributions to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) since it joined the ten-member grouping in 1995.

World Vietnam’s positive role generates momentum for ASEAN: Canadian expert Given the current context of economies around the world facing post-pandemic difficulties, Vietnam's active role as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is generating impressive momentum for the bloc, assessed Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council Elizabeth McIninch.

ASEAN ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 to take place in Hanoi The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 28 - 30.

ASEAN Vietnam always steps up ASEAN’s central role: Indian expert Over the course of its 28-year journey as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has proven to be a proactive, dynamic, responsible nation contributing to the common prosperity of the region, said an Indian expert.