World Thailand seeks air force flight slots to boost tourism Thailand’s Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on September 7 that his ministry plans to acquire some flight slots from the air force to serve growing demand from airlines to boost tourism.

World Australia defines four potential growth sectors with Malaysia Australia has identified four key sectors with the highest potential growth to further deepen economic cooperation with Malaysia under its “Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040”.

World Three ASEAN countries agree on formation of Borneo economic community Three ASEAN member countries in Kalimantan Island, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, have agreed to form the Borneo Economic Community (BEC) in order to stimulate green economic development in the island and the Southeast Asian region.

World US bolsters ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US adopted a joint statement on the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), at the 11th ASEAN- US Summit in Jakarta on September 7.