ASEAN the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy: Indian PM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point plan to strengthen cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the South Asian country, at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7.
Terming the 21st century as Asia’s century, PM Modi said it is necessary to build a rule-based post-COVID world order and efforts by all for human welfare.
He stressed that the common interests of India and ASEAN lie in strengthening the voices of the Global South and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and affirmed India’s readiness to collaborate with all ASEAN members to realise these objectives.
The plan spans a wide range of areas including connectivity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and counter-terrorism.
It proposes the creation of a multi-modal connectivity and an economic corridor to bridge India, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Europe.
As part of the plan, India pledged to share its proficiency in DPI with ASEAN partners and launched an “ASEAN-India fund for digital future”.
The renewal of support to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) was also announced by the Indian side.
The plan emphasises the need for a collective approach to raise issues of the Global South at multilateral forums. It also offers to share India’s expertise in delivering affordable and quality medicines through the Jan-Aushadhi Kendras.
ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy, the PM said, stressing India fully supports ASEAN’s centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
During the summit, Modi announced India’s decision to open an embassy in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste./.