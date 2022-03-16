World ASEAN military intelligence chiefs vow enhancing bloc’s centrality Military intelligence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 15 vowed to continue enhancing the bloc's centrality, solidarity and unity, according to a joint statement.

ASEAN Vietnam calls for unified approach of ASEAN in upgrading ATIGA Vietnam has proposed that ASEAN countries agree on a pragmatic approach in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in order to generate real added value to ASEAN businesses, during the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat that virtually opened on March 16.

ASEAN ASEAN signs anti-doping cooperation pact Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, and WADA Director-General Olivier Niggli have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation in the fight against the use of illegal substances in sport.

ASEAN Myanmar promotes production of hybrid electric cars To reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, Myanmar has begun the production and selling of new-energy vehicles, including hybrid electric cars, according to Xinhua news agency.