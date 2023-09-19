Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Admiral Yudo Margono. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – A joint military exercise of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called ASEAN Solidarity Exercise Natuna (ASEX 01 – Natuna) officially kicked off on September 19 in Batam city of Indonesia.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono stressed that the unity of ASEAN will always be well maintained. As member states complement each other and learn from each other, the drills will strengthen the bloc’s abilities and capabilities to sustain regional peace, prosperity and security.



The admiral said all militaries of the ASEAN member states have agreed to continue strengthening cooperation, including exchanging knowledge, information and military tactics. He hoped that soldiers participating in the exercise can take advantage of the training time to learn from each other and improve their professionalism.



Taking place from September 18-25, ASEX 01-Natuna is being held around Batam island at the eastern approaches of the Malacca Strait and Natuna islands. The primary maritime exercise has involved regional navies, armies and air forces in order to strengthen joint maritime security patrols and response to disasters, rescue operations and medical evacuations./.