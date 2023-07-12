Politics Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ASEAN AIPA Caucus 14 wraps off in Kien Giang The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.

Politics Peace, security, stability – prerequisite for prosperity: Vietnamese FM Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son called peace, security, and stability the prerequisite for prosperity while addressing the plenary session of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meetings of SEANWFZ Treaty Commission, AICHR Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty Commission and a dialogue with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.