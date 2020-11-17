At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A virtual launch ceremony was held on November 17 for the regional report on promoting sustainable integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha affirmed that protecting and promoting the rights of women and children in ASEAN are among commitments of ASEAN high-ranking leaders stipulated in official documents of the bloc, serving as guidelines for activities of ministers and ASEAN agencies.

The establishment of the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) on the sidelines of the 16th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi a decade ago elevated ASEAN’s commitment through an official and effective human right mechanism, she noted.

The commission has affirmed its position in various fields, with a number of initiatives aiming to protect and enhance the rights of women and children of ASEAN during the past 10 years.

Ha voiced her hope that the report’s outcomes will act as a significant foundation for country members, relevant agencies and the UNHCR to consider opportunities and challenges in carrying out recommendations on ensuring women and children’s rights, contributing to sustainable development of vulnerable groups in international and region integration.

The regional report delivered an overview of legal framework and enforcement in ASEAN countries in promoting women and children’s rights.

It put significance on birth registration and citizenship issuance, along with strong commitment of ASEAN members in building a people-centred ASEAN Community.

Outcomes of the report and future cooperation activities with the ACWC were also discussed at the event, with a view to including them in the ACWC work plan for the 2021-25./.