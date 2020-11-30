At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.At the handover ceremony taking place as part of the 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneur Carnival held in Hanoi, a representative of the Young Entrepreneur Association Brunei (YEAB) said the association is willing to stand side by side with firms and people in preparing for future challenges.She recommended ASEAN young entrepreneurs’ associations continue their connectivity and cooperation. In its chairmanship, Brunei will focus on supporting small- and medium-sized companies in digital transformation and boosting the development of the ASEAN young entrepreneurs’ ecosystem.The ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council was set up in November 2015 at the 27th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, with the aim of promoting the common voice of the bloc’s young entrepreneurs in boosting regional solidarity, and socio-economic and cultural cooperation in the ASEAN Community./.